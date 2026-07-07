Historic MDMA Seizure: European Police Uncover Massive Drug Trafficking Operation

Police forces in Spain and the Netherlands have achieved a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, intercepting 947 kg of MDMA intended for transport to South America. This operation marks the largest-ever seizure of the hallucinogenic drug in European history, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The MDMA, crucial in various drug exchanges, was reportedly aimed at being traded for cocaine, further emphasizing the intricate networks involved in global drug trafficking operations. This seizure highlights the ongoing international efforts to disrupt and dismantle such networks.

In light of this notable accomplishment, officials commend the collaborative approach taken by European law enforcement agencies. This cooperation serves as a critical tool in preventing illicit substances from reaching global markets.