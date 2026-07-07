Vice President Reviews Mission to Boost Cotton Productivity

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan reviewed the progress of the Mission for Cotton Productivity (Kapas Kanti) during a briefing at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, where he stressed the need to improve cotton yields, speed up innovation and strengthen India's position in the global cotton market. The presentation was led by Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with senior officials from the Ministries of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Textiles.

Mission targets higher productivity and better-quality cotton

Officials briefed the Vice President on the Mission's three major focus areas. These include increasing cotton productivity through research, advanced technologies and improved farming practices, ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality cotton through initiatives such as KASTURI Cotton certification and the Kisan Kapas App, and promoting new-generation natural fibres to support innovation and sustainability in the textile industry.

The programme is designed to strengthen every stage of the cotton value chain, from cultivation to quality assurance, while helping farmers improve production and supporting the textile sector with better raw materials.

Vice President calls for faster innovation

Appreciating the Mission's comprehensive approach, C. P. Radhakrishnan said faster approval systems are essential to ensure that new technologies and innovations reach farmers without unnecessary delays.

He also highlighted the importance of significantly improving per-acre cotton yields, urging authorities to establish clear and measurable targets that can help India narrow the productivity gap with other leading cotton-producing nations.

According to the Vice President, increasing productivity will be critical in meeting the country's growing demand for quality cotton while enhancing farmers' incomes and strengthening the agricultural economy.

Greater awareness needed to support the Mission

The Vice President said India must continue improving its competitiveness in global cotton markets while preparing to meet rising domestic and international demand for premium-quality cotton. He also emphasised the need to create wider public awareness about the Mission by adopting market-oriented strategies and showcasing successful initiatives through television documentaries and other communication platforms. He said greater visibility would encourage wider participation and help farmers understand the benefits of new technologies and quality improvement programmes. The review highlighted the government's continued focus on strengthening India's cotton ecosystem through higher productivity, better quality standards and sustainable growth across the agriculture and textile sectors.