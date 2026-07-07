Insider Trading Scandal: The Secret Guilty Plea of an AI startup CEO

Arya Bolurfrushan, the CEO of AI startup AppliedAI, secretly pleaded guilty last year to involvement in a major insider trading scheme. He conspired with attorneys to trade on confidential merger information. The case involves multiple individuals and major law firms, shedding light on long-running illegal trading practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Founder And Chief Executive Of An Ai Startup Secretly Pleaded Guilty Last Year To Participating In A Vast Scheme In Which Attorneys At Major Law Firms Tipped Traders About Mergers Their Employers Were Advising On Court Records Unsealed On Monday Show That Arya Bolurfrushan | Updated: 07-07-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 20:04 IST
Insider Trading Scandal: The Secret Guilty Plea of an AI startup CEO

Arya Bolurfrushan, the founder and CEO of Abu Dhabi-based AppliedAI, secretly confessed last year to joining a vast insider trading operation. Newly unsealed court records reveal his involvement in trading schemes orchestrated by attorneys from major law firms. Bolurfrushan, who previously worked at Goldman Sachs, pleaded guilty in June 2025 in a deal with Boston federal prosecutors.

Bolurfrushan was implicated alongside others, including Nicolo Nourafchan, a professional from famous law firms Sidley Austin, Latham & Watkins, and Goodwin Procter, who is facing charges for capitalizing on confidential information about mergers. Nourafchan, along with another partner, allegedly passed sensitive merger tips to Bolurfrushan, who admitted to benefiting financially by employing the leaked data.

The incidents were traced back to discussions and deals in 2023 and 2024. Prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission noted Bolurfrushan's engagement in insider trading activities involving major mergers, including those of Orchard Therapeutics and Enstar. Prosecutors continue to build their case against those involved in this expansive insider trading network.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026