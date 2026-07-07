Meta in Legal Crosshairs: States Demand $1.4 Trillion Over Alleged Teen Addiction Tactics

Meta Platforms Said In A Court Filing On Monday That Four States Were Seeking Trillion In Penalties Over Accusations The Company Designed Its Facebook And Instagram Platforms To Addict Young Users And Misled The Public About Their Safety Meta Put Forward The Figure In Its Response To The Attorneys Generals Filings On How Penalties Should Be Calculated If The States Prevailed At Trial The Number

In a significant legal showdown, Meta Platforms revealed in a court filing that four states are seeking a staggering $1.4 trillion in penalties. The states accuse Meta of intentionally designing Facebook and Instagram to addict young users and misleading the public concerning their safety. The case will be heard in August in Oakland, California.

Meta vehemently denies these accusations, deeming the penalty amount as unsupported by evidence. The company argues that such sanctions have no precedent in consumer protection enforcement history and asserts the states' calculations are baseless. Despite repeated attempts, attorneys general from the states have yet to publicly comment on the matter.

The legal battle sees Meta entangled in a larger mesh of lawsuits, accused of influencing teen mental health negatively by allegedly addictive platform designs. This highlights ongoing debates over tech companies' responsibility in safeguarding young users, intensifying focus on consumer protection laws.