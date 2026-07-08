U.S. Charges Lawrence Bishnoi Over High-Profile Sikh Leader Murder

The United States charged Indian gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi and his deputy with orchestrating the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, causing diplomatic tension between Canada and India. The indictment also involves a broader investigation into Indian organized crime activities in North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States Has Charged Lawrence Bishnoi | Updated: 08-07-2026 01:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 01:45 IST
U.S. Charges Lawrence Bishnoi Over High-Profile Sikh Leader Murder
Lawrence Bishnoi

The United States has officially charged Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious Indian crime gang leader, and his North American deputy, Satinderjeet Singh, for directing the 2023 murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. This incident has escalated into a diplomatic crisis between Ottawa and New Delhi.

According to an indictment unsealed in Los Angeles, Bishnoi ordered the assassination from an Indian prison cell using smuggled cellphones. He allegedly provided key information like photographs and addresses of Nijjar to facilitate the killing. Singh reportedly oversaw the North American operations of Bishnoi's organized crime group.

The murder of Nijjar, who was advocating for an independent Sikh homeland and was designated a terrorist by India, sparked diplomatic tensions with accusations against the Indian government. A broader investigation led to charges against 37 individuals tied to Indian organized crime. Canadian authorities are continuing their probe into connections to the Indian government.

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