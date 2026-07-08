UN Experts Call for Release of Detained Gaza Hospital Director

United Nations independent experts have called on Israel to immediately release Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya and all health and care workers they say have been arbitrarily detained, warning that continued arrests of medical personnel are deepening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Concerns raised over detention of hospital director

The experts said Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, has remained in detention without formal charges or trial since 27 December 2024, when Israeli forces detained him along with other medical staff and patients during operations at the hospital.

According to the experts, Kamal Adwan Hospital was the last functioning hospital in North Gaza at the time of the incident. They argued that the detention was carried out under Israel's Unlawful Combatants Law, legislation they have previously questioned for its compatibility with international humanitarian law and international human rights law. The statement says the continued detention of Dr Abu Safiya reflects what the experts describe as a broader pattern of targeting Palestinian healthcare workers and weakening Gaza's healthcare system during the conflict.

Experts warn about medical condition and legal obligations

The UN experts expressed concern over reports alleging that Dr Abu Safiya has suffered severe mistreatment in detention and said recent information suggests his injuries may place his life at risk. They urged Israel to provide him with immediate and adequate medical care while he remains in custody.

The experts also said they have repeatedly raised concerns with Israeli authorities since October 2023 regarding the detention of healthcare workers and attacks affecting medical services in Gaza. They argued that medical personnel and civilians are entitled to special protection under international humanitarian law and stressed that these protections must be respected during armed conflict. The statement further criticises what the experts describe as a failure to act on rulings and recommendations issued by international legal bodies and UN human rights mechanisms.

Call for protection of healthcare workers

The experts said healthcare professionals play an essential role in treating injured and vulnerable civilians during conflict and should never face intimidation, arbitrary detention or violence because of their work. They called for the immediate release of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya and all other detained health and care workers, urging that medical professionals be allowed to carry out their duties safely and without interference. Israel has previously stated that its military operations and detention measures are carried out for security reasons and in accordance with its legal framework. The UN experts' statement reflects their assessment and recommendations under their independent human rights mandates.