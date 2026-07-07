Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Violence and Ceasefire Violations

In a tragic escalation of violence, Israeli strikes and gunfire claimed the lives of at least seven Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday, health officials reported. Among the victims was a child, highlighting the grave impact of the conflict on civilians.

Officials stated that Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in Khan Younis and Gaza City, causing fatalities and injuries. The militant group, Popular Resistance Committees, confirmed the death of a senior leader in one of these strikes. Displaced families in western Gaza also suffered casualties amid the relentless aerial assaults.

The renewed hostilities indicate potential violations of the U.S.-mediated ceasefire agreement reached in October. Both Israeli and Palestinian sources have accused each other of breaching the truce, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where thousands have been killed or displaced.