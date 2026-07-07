Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Intensify in Gaza

In a significant escalation of tension, Israeli strikes and gunfire killed at least four Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, as reported by health officials in the region. An Israeli airstrike in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis resulted in the death of a man and injuries to two children, according to medical sources. The Israeli military confirmed the target was a Hamas militant.

Another airstrike near a tent encampment in western Gaza City claimed the life of one individual and injured five others. A third strike in Khan Younis killed one person and wounded three more. The Israeli military reiterated that these operations were directed at militant targets.

The death toll rose to four when Israeli gunfire claimed the life of one Palestinian and injured nine near Rafah. Tensions remain high as both sides accuse each other of violating the ceasefire established last October, with over 1,070 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers having lost their lives since the agreement. Displacement remains a critical issue, with over 2 million people affected.