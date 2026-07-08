EU Takes Legal Action Over Cybersecurity Failings

The European Commission On Wednesday Said It Had Referred Ireland

The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it has taken formal legal action against Ireland, Spain, France, and the Netherlands. The decision comes after these countries allegedly failed to implement designated cybersecurity measures mandated by the EU.

This move highlights the EU executive's mounting concerns over escalating cyberhacking incidents that are increasingly targeting both governmental bodies and businesses across Europe.

The Commission's referral to the EU's Court of Justice aims to enforce compliance among member states, ensuring robust cybersecurity defenses that align with established regulations to mitigate ongoing threats.