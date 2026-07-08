France and India Forge Stronger Ties on Critical Minerals at Joint Working Group

In New Delhi, the inaugural India-France Joint Working Group on Critical Minerals saw delegates from both nations engage in dialogues to amplify their partnership in the exploration, processing, and recycling of critical minerals and rare earth elements. The meeting aims to forge resilient and sustainable supply chains, as stated by the French Embassy in India.

The discussion, co-led by France's Interministerial Delegate for Strategic Minerals, Benjamin Gallezot, and India's National Critical Mineral Mission's Joint Secretary, Kameshwar Saip, took place on July 6. Joining them were notable figures such as Olivier Froz, Regional Director for Asia at the Bureau of Geological and Mining Research (BRGM), showcasing France's commitment to this joint initiative.

The collaborative meetings identified key areas for potential projects and established a framework for future cooperation between France, India, and key markets. The dialogue also marked an extension of the France-India Joint Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in Critical Minerals, aligning efforts outlined during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India in February 2026.