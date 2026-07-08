Trump's Trade Halt: A New Rift in NATO Relations

Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday Ordered An Immediate Halt To All Trade With Nato Ally Spain

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump intensified diplomatic tensions by ordering an immediate halt to all trade with Spain, a NATO ally, over defense spending disputes and Spain's stance on the Iran war. This directive comes despite European Union rules that mandate collective negotiation of trade deals.

The announcement was made during a NATO summit in Ankara, where leaders expected to mend intra-alliance rifts. Instead, Trump reignited the dispute not only with Spain but also with Denmark, by asserting U.S. interest in controlling Greenland, a move Denmark vowed to resist firmly.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's office downplayed Trump's statements, citing strong economic ties and a trade deficit favoring the U.S. They highlighted that trade dynamics are predominantly driven by private companies within the EU's trade policies. Analysts consider Spain's economy less susceptible to the threats posed by Trump's economic measures than other European nations.