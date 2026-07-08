Anatomy of US Domestic News: Key Highlights
The recent US domestic news roundup features diverse stories, including the delay of Harriet Tubman $20 bill plans, Meta facing penalties for youth safety issues, a fatal ICE shooting in Houston, Apple investing in a Broadcom deal, and legal battles related to politics and high-profile cases.
The US Treasury Department has confirmed that plans to feature Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill have been shelved, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Bessent provided no further details on why the decade-old initiative was halted.
Meta Platforms is under scrutiny as four US states pursue $1.4 trillion in penalties over allegations of addictive platforms targeting youth. Meta's response came during a court filing contesting the attorneys general's calculations.
In Houston, a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a motorist during a vehicle stop. The deceased, identified as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, was described by ICE as attempting to evade arrest.