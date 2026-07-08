Anatomy of US Domestic News: Key Highlights

Following Is A Summary Of Current Us Domestic News Briefs Trump Administration Puts Plan For Harriet Tubman Bill On Ice The Us Treasury Department Is No Longer Planning To Put Antislavery Crusader Harriet Tubman On A Bill

The US Treasury Department has confirmed that plans to feature Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill have been shelved, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Bessent provided no further details on why the decade-old initiative was halted.

Meta Platforms is under scrutiny as four US states pursue $1.4 trillion in penalties over allegations of addictive platforms targeting youth. Meta's response came during a court filing contesting the attorneys general's calculations.

In Houston, a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a motorist during a vehicle stop. The deceased, identified as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, was described by ICE as attempting to evade arrest.