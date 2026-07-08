US Domestic Setbacks: From Treasury Decisions to Federal Lawsuits

Following Is A Summary Of Current Us Domestic News Briefs Trump Administration Puts Plan For Harriet Tubman Bill On Ice The Us Treasury Department Is No Longer Planning To Put Antislavery Crusader Harriet Tubman On A Bill

In a series of significant updates, the U.S. Treasury Department has suspended its plan to feature Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, as confirmed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. No further details have been provided by the department.

Legal troubles mount for Meta Platforms, with four states collectively seeking $1.4 trillion in penalties. The accusations center on Meta's alleged design of addictive social media platforms targeting youth, stirring debate about user safety.

Amid domestic economic activities, Walmart announces price cuts on barbecue staples following a request by former President Trump, while the US service sector experiences a growth dip, according to a recent Institute report.