US Domestic Setbacks: From Treasury Decisions to Federal Lawsuits
The latest US domestic news covers the Treasury's halt on putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, a massive lawsuit against Meta Platforms by multiple states, Walmart reducing prices at Trump's behest, and other federal activities including ICE's fatal shooting in Houston and fluctuating US service sector metrics. High-profile legal and political controversies also unfold, with issues surrounding political nominations, law enforcement, and international trade affecting public discourse.
In a series of significant updates, the U.S. Treasury Department has suspended its plan to feature Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, as confirmed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. No further details have been provided by the department.
Legal troubles mount for Meta Platforms, with four states collectively seeking $1.4 trillion in penalties. The accusations center on Meta's alleged design of addictive social media platforms targeting youth, stirring debate about user safety.
Amid domestic economic activities, Walmart announces price cuts on barbecue staples following a request by former President Trump, while the US service sector experiences a growth dip, according to a recent Institute report.