Hormuz: Iran's Golden Weapon in Global Standoff

Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz has become a key strategic concern, seen as more crucial than its nuclear program, leading to renewed tensions with the U.S. this week. Ships bypassing Tehran's approval were fired upon, threatening recent peace efforts, emphasizing the strait's geopolitical significance.

The Iranian stance is driven by distrust, partly due to previous U.S. policy reversals, including the abandonment of the nuclear deal in 2018. Top Iranian officials consider Hormuz a vital point of leverage over the West, especially since recent U.S. military actions intensified their resolve not to relinquish control.

While a recent agreement temporarily opened the strait, the text remains ambiguous on Iran's long-term control. Senior Iranian sources stress the strait remains a higher priority than nuclear discussions, essentially refusing nuclear talks unless the U.S. recognizes Iran's authority over Hormuz.