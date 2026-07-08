Hormuz: Iran's Golden Weapon in Global Standoff
Iran regards control of the Strait of Hormuz as a crucial strategic tool, a priority even over its nuclear program. The waterway's strategic significance led to recent tensions with the United States. Iran sees the strait as leverage in global disputes and is unwilling to relinquish control.
Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz has become a key strategic concern, seen as more crucial than its nuclear program, leading to renewed tensions with the U.S. this week. Ships bypassing Tehran's approval were fired upon, threatening recent peace efforts, emphasizing the strait's geopolitical significance.
The Iranian stance is driven by distrust, partly due to previous U.S. policy reversals, including the abandonment of the nuclear deal in 2018. Top Iranian officials consider Hormuz a vital point of leverage over the West, especially since recent U.S. military actions intensified their resolve not to relinquish control.
While a recent agreement temporarily opened the strait, the text remains ambiguous on Iran's long-term control. Senior Iranian sources stress the strait remains a higher priority than nuclear discussions, essentially refusing nuclear talks unless the U.S. recognizes Iran's authority over Hormuz.