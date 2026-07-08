Calls for Unbiased Probe into ICE Shooting in Houston

There Were Growing Calls On Wednesday For An Independent Investigation Into The Fatal Shooting Of A Man In Houston By A Us Immigration And Customs Enforcement Agent

In Houston, intensified calls have emerged for an impartial investigation into the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. The incident marks the latest in a succession of deadly encounters involving U.S. immigration officers.

Salgado's family, supported by Latino advocacy groups, demand transparency over the incident, urging for the release of video evidence. Many emphasize the importance of reforms within ICE, voicing concerns over excessive force and the need for body cameras and clear identification.

This incident has stirred significant attention, with city and federal officials advocating for thorough inquiries. The tension over immigration enforcement continues to surge, not only in the United States but reaching as far as Mexico.