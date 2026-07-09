UN Experts Raise Alarm Over Sentencing of Baloch Rights Defender

United Nations human rights experts have expressed deep concern over the sentencing of prominent Baloch human rights defender Dr. Mahrang Baloch, saying her conviction raises serious questions about the protection of fundamental rights and the use of counter-terrorism laws in Pakistan. The experts described the decision to hand her two life sentences as a serious miscarriage of justice, arguing that the charges stem from her peaceful activism and her work defending the rights of the Baloch community.

Dr. Baloch leads the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a network that campaigns for the rights of the minority Baloch population. She and fellow BYC leader Sibghatullah Shahji were convicted by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Quetta over the killing of a Frontier Corps member during a sit-in protest held in Gwadar in July 2024.

The demonstration focused on issues including enforced disappearances, alleged state violence, discrimination, impunity and concerns over the use of Indigenous land and natural resources in connection with major investment projects, including the Reko Diq mining project. According to the UN experts, the court concluded that both activists shared responsibility for the killing because they had participated in the protest, while also treating their actions as terrorism under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act.

Concerns raised over trial process and detention conditions

The UN experts said the legal proceedings were marked by significant due process concerns that undermined the fairness of the trial. They noted that hearings were transferred to a prison facility and that the accused were not allowed to appear in court in person. Dr. Baloch had reportedly objected to participating through video link because she believed it limited her ability to defend herself effectively.

The experts also said she was prevented from selecting her own lawyer and instead had to rely on legal representation appointed by the state. They added that concerns have also been raised about her health, limited access to adequate medical care while in detention and reports alleging pressure has been placed on members of her family.

Several other criminal cases remain active against Dr. Baloch, with hearings continuing. The UN experts said they are worried that further convictions could follow, noting reports that around 50 police complaints remain pending against her. They argued that the growing number of legal cases appears designed to intimidate not only Dr. Baloch but also other activists working to highlight alleged human rights abuses in Balochistan.

The experts reminded Pakistan that the right to a fair trial must be protected under all circumstances, including cases involving national security or counter-terrorism laws. They called on the authorities to meet their obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights as well as guarantees contained in Pakistan's Constitution.

UN warns of shrinking civic space in Balochistan

The experts linked Dr. Baloch's conviction to a broader crackdown on the Baloch Yakjehti Committee following protests and security operations across Balochistan. They referred to reports describing excessive use of force, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and restrictions on movement during the ongoing operations.

They also expressed concern that legal measures such as anti-terrorism legislation, the Fourth Schedule and the Exit Control List have increasingly been used against people exercising their rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and human rights advocacy. The experts said they had previously raised similar concerns with Pakistani authorities during 2024 and 2025.

Special attention was given to the role played by women human rights defenders in Balochistan. The experts said women have been at the forefront of campaigns seeking answers for families affected by enforced disappearances and alleged extrajudicial killings. They warned that applying counter-terrorism laws against these activists not only discourages peaceful advocacy but also exposes women defenders to greater risks of intimidation, harassment and gender-based reprisals.

The UN experts also stressed that governments have a responsibility to protect people who raise concerns about the human rights impacts of business and investment projects affecting Indigenous communities. They added that companies involved in such projects should conduct meaningful human rights due diligence and engage openly with affected communities in line with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

The statement also highlighted the recent treatment of another well-known Baloch human rights defender, Sammi Deen Baloch, whose family home was reportedly raided after repeated visits by security personnel. The experts said such incidents point to a broader pattern of intimidation directed at activists working to defend human rights in the region.