Jailed American Robert Gilman taken to Russian hospital, newspaper reports
Former US Marine Robert Gilman, serving a long prison sentence in Russia, has been admitted to hospital for treatment, with a diagnosis yet to be confirmed.
- Country:
- United States
Former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman, who is serving a long prison sentence in Russia, has been admitted to hospital, Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday. The business daily quoted Gilman's lawyer as saying he was receiving treatment but that it was too early to talk about a diagnosis.
Reuters requested a comment from the U.S. State Depertment. Gilman was first jailed in 2022 for assaulting a police officer while drunk, and his sentence was extended in 2024 following subsequent convictions for assaulting prison officials and a state investigator.
State media reported last December that he was facing a total sentence of 10 years after a further conviction for assaulting prison staff. Gilman's supporters in the United States say he was ill when he was first arrested, and that he was provoked while in prison into actions that led to the further charges.
Kommersant said that because of Gilman's unspecified illness, a court in the southern city of Voronezh had postponed a hearing into a prosecutor's appeal against the latest sentence. A source close to the Kremlin told Reuters last year that Gilman was one of nine people on a list of Americans jailed in Russia that Washington wanted to be released and returned to the U.S.
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