Nvidia's Legal Hurdle: French Probe Nears Conclusion

The French Competition Authority Said On Thursday Its Probe Into Chipmaker Nvidia Corp Is Coming To An End The Agency Is Investigating The Chipmaker Over Alleged Anticompetitive Practices We Are Nearing The End Of The Investigation

The French competition authority is close to wrapping up its investigation into Nvidia Corp, a leading player in the chipmaking industry.

The inquiry focuses on alleged anti-competitive behavior that could undermine fair market practices.

Umberto Berkani, general rapporteur of the authority, confirmed the nearing conclusion of the probe on Thursday.