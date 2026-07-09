Nvidia's Legal Hurdle: French Probe Nears Conclusion

The French competition authority is concluding its investigation into chipmaker Nvidia Corp over alleged anti-competitive practices. The agency has been examining Nvidia's business conduct to determine if it violates fair competition regulations, with the authority's general rapporteur, Umberto Berkani, indicating the probe's imminent closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The French Competition Authority Said On Thursday Its Probe Into Chipmaker Nvidia Corp Is Coming To An End The Agency Is Investigating The Chipmaker Over Alleged Anticompetitive Practices We Are Nearing The End Of The Investigation | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:55 IST
Nvidia's Legal Hurdle: French Probe Nears Conclusion
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The French competition authority is close to wrapping up its investigation into Nvidia Corp, a leading player in the chipmaking industry.

The inquiry focuses on alleged anti-competitive behavior that could undermine fair market practices.

Umberto Berkani, general rapporteur of the authority, confirmed the nearing conclusion of the probe on Thursday.

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