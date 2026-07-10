Ayush Minister Backs Delhi's Green Drive, Suggests Medicinal Forests

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav has welcomed the Delhi Government's plan to significantly expand the city's green cover, calling it a major step towards improving environmental sustainability, biodiversity and public health.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Jadhav praised the ambitious programme, which includes planting more than 70 lakh indigenous and climate-resilient trees, developing over 70 water bodies and notifying nearly 6,000 hectares of land as forest area. He said these measures would strengthen Delhi's ecological security while helping improve air quality across the National Capital.

Large-scale plantation to strengthen Delhi's environment

The Minister said the proposed restoration of the Delhi Ridge ecosystem would play an important role in creating a healthier urban environment for future generations. He particularly welcomed the plan to replace invasive tree species such as Vilayati Kikar and Babool with native varieties including Peepal, Banyan, Neem, Arjun and Jamun. According to Jadhav, restoring indigenous vegetation would help transform the Ridge into the "lungs of Delhi" by improving biodiversity and enhancing the city's natural ecosystem. He described the initiative as an important example of sustainable urban development that balances environmental protection with the needs of a growing metropolitan population.

Proposal to create dedicated medicinal forests

Jadhav also proposed integrating traditional medicine into the afforestation programme by reserving at least 20% of plantations in the planned eight forests for medicinal plant species. As an alternative, he suggested developing at least two dedicated Medicinal Forests, known as Aushadhi Vans. He said these forests would create a reliable source of high-quality medicinal raw materials for the Ayush sector while supporting biodiversity conservation, ecological restoration and eco-tourism in the National Capital Region.

To support the proposal, the Minister shared a list of medicinal plants suitable for Delhi's agro-climatic conditions. The recommended species include Ashwagandha, Giloy, Tulsi, Brahmi, Shatavari, Amla, Arjun, Ashok, Neem, Bel and Jamun.

Ayush Ministry highlights link between health and nature

The Minister said environmental conservation and public health should go hand in hand, adding that urban forests can contribute to healthier communities while also preserving India's traditional systems of medicine. He reaffirmed the Ministry of Ayush's commitment to promoting medicinal plants and building sustainable healthcare ecosystems across the country.

Jadhav expressed confidence that Delhi's afforestation programme could become a national model by combining large-scale urban greening with the conservation of medicinal plant species, demonstrating how environmental protection and traditional healthcare can complement each other in modern cities.