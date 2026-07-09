NATO's Triumph Amid Trump's Turbulence

Nato Has Weathered Another Storm From Donald Trump But European Members Of The Military Alliance Are Bracing For More Turbulence Ahead In Relations With The Us President It Says Much About The State Of Useuropean Ties When A Nato Summit That Began With A Us Leader Ordering A Cutoff In Trade With One Member

Despite another tumultuous encounter with Donald Trump, NATO and its European members continue to prioritize their vital alliance with the United States. A summit that began with discord, including Trump’s trade threats and rebukes, was eventually hailed as a success following his recommitment to the alliance.

European leaders expressed optimism post-summit, buoyed by Trump’s affirmation of NATO’s Article 5 mutual defense pact and his decision to permit Ukraine to produce Patriot missile interceptors. However, some European diplomats remain skeptical about fully overcoming the fractures caused by recent tensions.

Efforts to strengthen NATO's military capabilities included a significant defense industry forum in Ankara. While NATO supporters value the alliance’s achievements, they are braced for ongoing challenges with the U.S., leading to fewer planned summits to mitigate potential crises.