Carmakers Secure Initial Win in Emissions Legal Battle

Some Of The Worlds Biggest Carmakers On Friday Broadly Won The First Stage Of A Mammoth Legal Battle Over Whether Some Of Their Diesel Vehicles Contained Prohibited Defeat Devices Which Limited Emissions Control Systems Judge Sara Cockerill Said In A Summary Of Her Ruling That She Had Rejected Most Of The Principal Allegations Advanced Against The Manufacturers Whose Vehicles Were Examined At Trial The Ruling Followed A Trial Which Focused On Sample Vehicles Produced By Five Manufacturers Mercedesbenz

Some of the world's largest carmakers achieved a significant legal victory on Friday in a major lawsuit regarding the use of prohibited 'defeat devices' in diesel vehicles.

Judge Sara Cockerill dismissed the majority of allegations against automakers, such as Mercedes-Benz and Ford, following an examination of 20 sample vehicles. The trial scrutinized vehicles from manufacturers including Renault and Stellantis-owned brands Peugeot and Citroen.

Despite the wide-ranging dismissals, Citroen faced an unfavorable ruling concerning its 'split mode' combustion in one vehicle, recognized as a defeat device. These findings could influence over 800,000 related claims against other manufacturers.