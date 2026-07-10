Carmakers Secure Initial Win in Emissions Legal Battle

Several top carmakers won an initial legal victory concerning claims that their diesel vehicles used 'defeat devices' to bypass emissions controls. The lawsuit involved manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz and Ford. A significant finding did occur with Citroen, where a 'split mode' combustion was deemed a defeat device.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Some Of The Worlds Biggest Carmakers On Friday Broadly Won The First Stage Of A Mammoth Legal Battle Over Whether Some Of Their Diesel Vehicles Contained Prohibited Defeat Devices Which Limited Emissions Control Systems Judge Sara Cockerill Said In A Summary Of Her Ruling That She Had Rejected Most Of The Principal Allegations Advanced Against The Manufacturers Whose Vehicles Were Examined At Trial The Ruling Followed A Trial Which Focused On Sample Vehicles Produced By Five Manufacturers Mercedesbenz | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:15 IST
Carmakers Secure Initial Win in Emissions Legal Battle

Some of the world's largest carmakers achieved a significant legal victory on Friday in a major lawsuit regarding the use of prohibited 'defeat devices' in diesel vehicles.

Judge Sara Cockerill dismissed the majority of allegations against automakers, such as Mercedes-Benz and Ford, following an examination of 20 sample vehicles. The trial scrutinized vehicles from manufacturers including Renault and Stellantis-owned brands Peugeot and Citroen.

Despite the wide-ranging dismissals, Citroen faced an unfavorable ruling concerning its 'split mode' combustion in one vehicle, recognized as a defeat device. These findings could influence over 800,000 related claims against other manufacturers.

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