China's Electrifying Road to 2030
China's new carbon-peaking action plan sets an ambitious goal for electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids to make up 30% of all vehicles by 2030, significantly increasing from 12% in 2025. This shift highlights China's commitment to reducing emissions and promoting sustainable transportation.
China has unveiled an ambitious national carbon-peaking action plan aiming for pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to constitute 30% of all vehicles on its roads by 2030.
This ambitious target would more than double the share of electric vehicles in the country's vehicle fleet, which stood at 12% by the end of 2025, according to official data.
The plan signifies a significant stride in China's efforts to reduce emissions and promote sustainable mobility as part of its environmental strategy.