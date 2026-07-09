China's Electrifying Road to 2030

China Aims For Pure Electric Vehicles And Plugin Hybrids To Account For Of All Vehicles On Its Roads By

China has unveiled an ambitious national carbon-peaking action plan aiming for pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to constitute 30% of all vehicles on its roads by 2030.

This ambitious target would more than double the share of electric vehicles in the country's vehicle fleet, which stood at 12% by the end of 2025, according to official data.

The plan signifies a significant stride in China's efforts to reduce emissions and promote sustainable mobility as part of its environmental strategy.