China's Electrifying Road to 2030

China's new carbon-peaking action plan sets an ambitious goal for electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids to make up 30% of all vehicles by 2030, significantly increasing from 12% in 2025. This shift highlights China's commitment to reducing emissions and promoting sustainable transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Aims For Pure Electric Vehicles And Plugin Hybrids To Account For Of All Vehicles On Its Roads By | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:52 IST
China's Electrifying Road to 2030
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China has unveiled an ambitious national carbon-peaking action plan aiming for pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to constitute 30% of all vehicles on its roads by 2030.

This ambitious target would more than double the share of electric vehicles in the country's vehicle fleet, which stood at 12% by the end of 2025, according to official data.

The plan signifies a significant stride in China's efforts to reduce emissions and promote sustainable mobility as part of its environmental strategy.

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