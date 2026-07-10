Carmakers Triumph in Initial Legal Battle Over Diesel Emissions
The world's leading car manufacturers have largely triumphed in an initial legal case concerning the use of 'defeat devices' in diesel cars. A judge ruled mainly in their favor, despite some minor adverse findings, as the claim involved 20 sample vehicles from brands including Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and more.
Carmakers have secured a preliminary victory in a high-profile legal case concerning alleged 'defeat devices' in diesel vehicles. The devices, supposedly used to limit emissions control systems, were at the center of the dispute.
Judge Sara Cockerill, in her ruling summary, dismissed most of the major allegations brought against these manufacturers after examining vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Nissan, Renault, and Stellantis's Peugeot and Citroen.
Despite some unfavorable findings, the judgment largely favored the car manufacturers, setting the tone for subsequent legal proceedings concerning emissions control violations.