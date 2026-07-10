Carmakers Triumph in Initial Legal Battle Over Diesel Emissions

Some Of The Worlds Biggest Carmakers On Friday Broadly Won The First Stage Of A Mammoth Legal Battle Over Whether Some Of Their Diesel Vehicles Contained Prohibited Defeat Devices Which Limited Emissions Control Systems Judge Sara Cockerill Said In A Summary Of Her Ruling That She Had Rejected Most Of The Principal Allegations Advanced Against The Manufacturers Whose Vehicles Were Examined At Trial

Carmakers have secured a preliminary victory in a high-profile legal case concerning alleged 'defeat devices' in diesel vehicles. The devices, supposedly used to limit emissions control systems, were at the center of the dispute.

Judge Sara Cockerill, in her ruling summary, dismissed most of the major allegations brought against these manufacturers after examining vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Nissan, Renault, and Stellantis's Peugeot and Citroen.

Despite some unfavorable findings, the judgment largely favored the car manufacturers, setting the tone for subsequent legal proceedings concerning emissions control violations.