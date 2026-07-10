Hungary's New Anti-Corruption Office: Operation Purgatory

Hungary's government introduced a bill to establish an anti-corruption office, fulfilling Prime Minister Peter Magyar's pledge to combat past graft. This initiative, dubbed 'Operation Purgatory,' is vital for unlocking EU funds. The office will scrutinize and recover public assets to curb fiscal and democratic risks from corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hungarys Government Submitted A Bill To Parliament On Friday To Create An Anticorruption Office | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:37 IST
Hungary's New Anti-Corruption Office: Operation Purgatory
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In a decisive move against corruption, Hungary's government submitted a bill to create an anti-corruption office on Friday, following Prime Minister Peter Magyar's promise for an independent body to probe past graft during Viktor Orban's tenure. The initiative, named 'Operation Purgatory,' aims to address the misuse of public funds, which Magyar claims has drained 8% to 10% of the nation's gross domestic product recently.

The envisioned National Asset Protection and Recovery Office is expected to become a cornerstone in Hungary's anti-corruption framework. Its mandate includes uncovering previous abuses and preventing future violations by tracing and recovering unlawfully removed assets from public coffers. This move coincides with Hungary's commitment to join the European Public Prosecutor's Office and the European Union approving its national recovery plan.

According to Magyar, the comprehensive approach to tackling corruption serves both financial and democratic purposes. The new office will be led by a president and four deputies, with appointments requiring parliamentary consent. This development is crucial for releasing around €10 billion ($11.43 billion) in EU funds previously withheld over corruption concerns.

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