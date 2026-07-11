UN Calls for Transparent Probe into Sri Lanka Prison Violence

The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the deadly violence that erupted at a prison in Negombo, Sri Lanka, saying the families of those killed and injured deserve clear answers and accountability.

The incident, which claimed the lives of both inmates and prison officers and left many others injured, has also been followed by reports that prisoners transferred to other detention facilities faced reprisals from prison guards. The UN said these allegations add to the seriousness of the situation and require an immediate and credible response from the authorities. The organisation stressed that those affected by the violence have a right to know what happened and to see those responsible held accountable.

Prison Conditions Under Fresh Scrutiny

According to the UN, the violence has highlighted long-standing concerns about Sri Lanka's prison system, including overcrowding, poor detention conditions and lengthy periods of pre-trial detention. The UN also noted that a significant number of people in custody are being held for drug-related offences. It said many of these individuals could benefit more from health-focused treatment and rehabilitation programmes instead of imprisonment, reducing pressure on already overcrowded detention facilities. The latest events have renewed calls for broader reforms to improve prison conditions while ensuring detainees' rights and safety are protected.

UN Urges Independent Investigation

The UN welcomed the Sri Lankan government's commitment to investigate the incidents but stressed that the inquiries must be prompt, independent and transparent to maintain public confidence. It also called on the authorities to give the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka unrestricted access to Negombo Prison and all other detention facilities, including locations where transferred inmates were reportedly subjected to torture or other forms of ill-treatment. The UN said a thorough investigation and greater oversight of detention facilities are essential to establish the facts, protect the rights of detainees and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.