UN Experts Raise Alarm Over Detained Algerian Journalist

A group of United Nations human rights experts has voiced serious concern over the continued detention of Algerian journalist and human rights defender Hassan Bouras, warning that his health and safety are at risk after spending weeks on hunger strike while in custody. The experts said they are deeply worried about what they describe as Bouras' arbitrary detention and the threats to his life, physical wellbeing and access to basic rights. They called on Algerian authorities to take urgent action to ensure he receives proper medical care and legal assistance.

According to the UN experts, Bouras was arrested on 12 April 2026 by plainclothes security officers outside his home in El Bayadh. They said he was reportedly detained without a warrant or explanation before being placed in pre-trial detention the following day. He faces several charges, including alleged membership of a terrorist organisation and publishing material considered harmful to Algeria's national interest.

UN Says Arrest May Be Linked to Peaceful Journalism

The UN experts expressed concern that the case appears to be connected to Bouras' work as a journalist and human rights defender rather than any criminal activity. They said his detention raises questions about the protection of freedom of expression, public participation and the right to defend human rights. The experts also pointed to what they described as a broader pattern of judicial pressure against Bouras linked to his reporting and advocacy work.

During his detention, Bouras began a hunger strike on 2 May to protest what he said were violations of his rights. He was subsequently placed in solitary confinement. According to the UN experts, the hunger strike lasted 26 days, during which he reportedly collapsed twice and developed serious health complications. They added that he did not receive adequate medical care despite having existing heart and respiratory conditions.

Call for Release and Protection of Press Freedom

On 22 June, Bouras' case was referred to a local criminal court, where it remains pending trial. The UN experts said the case comes at a time of growing concern over restrictions on civil and political rights, press freedom and the ability of journalists and human rights defenders to work without intimidation in Algeria. They stressed that international human rights law does not permit the deprivation of liberty for the peaceful exercise of freedom of expression and reminded authorities that all detainees must be treated with dignity and humanity.

The experts called for Bouras' immediate release, access to legal representation and appropriate medical treatment. They also urged Algerian authorities to end what they described as a wider pattern of harassment and prosecution targeting journalists and human rights defenders. The UN experts confirmed they are in contact with the Algerian government regarding the case.