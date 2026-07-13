Britain Boosts Security Funding to Shield Jewish Communities

The British government has pledged over £250 million in a comprehensive effort to safeguard Jewish communities from the rising tide of antisemitism. This funding is set to expand security with over 500 additional officers in England and Wales.

Recent months have seen a series of hateful attacks, including the torching of Jewish ambulances and a stabbing incident in London, prompting officials to raise the national terrorism threat to 'severe.' The latest package of support follows an earlier £25 million initiative.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the country's commitment to tackling antisemitism, highlighting that the increased resources will help deter hate crimes and ensure community safety. The Metropolitan Police will receive a substantial share of the funds, with a focus on counter-terrorism efforts.