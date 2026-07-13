SoFi Stadium Shines as World Cup 2026 Host

SoFi Stadium's effective handling of the World Cup has equipped it with newfound confidence for hosting future mega-events. Over a month, the $5 billion venue welcomed eight World Cup games, including the USA's opening game and two Iran matches, demonstrating its robust security measures.

Senior VP Otto Benedict noted the event validated years of meticulous planning, enhancing public safety measures and inter-agency collaboration. This experience serves as a valuable rehearsal for upcoming events like February's Super Bowl and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics ceremonies.

The venue's systems, including ticketing and crowd management, functioned smoothly even under the strain of soccer crowds, differing from NFL games. While the temporary grass pitch exceeded expectations, permanent installation remains impractical due to the stadium's varied year-round schedule.