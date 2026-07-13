SoFi Stadium Shines as World Cup 2026 Host

SoFi Stadium's successful hosting of eight World Cup games, including matches of the United States and Iran, has increased confidence for future mega-events. The stadium's effective operations, praised temporary natural grass pitch, and safety measures demonstrated readiness for events like the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 05:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 05:06 IST
SoFi Stadium Shines as World Cup 2026 Host
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SoFi Stadium's effective handling of the World Cup has equipped it with newfound confidence for hosting future mega-events. Over a month, the $5 billion venue welcomed eight World Cup games, including the USA's opening game and two Iran matches, demonstrating its robust security measures.

Senior VP Otto Benedict noted the event validated years of meticulous planning, enhancing public safety measures and inter-agency collaboration. This experience serves as a valuable rehearsal for upcoming events like February's Super Bowl and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics ceremonies.

The venue's systems, including ticketing and crowd management, functioned smoothly even under the strain of soccer crowds, differing from NFL games. While the temporary grass pitch exceeded expectations, permanent installation remains impractical due to the stadium's varied year-round schedule.

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