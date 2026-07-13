Eskom Marks 420 Days Without Load Shedding

South Africa has reached a major milestone in electricity supply, with Eskom recording 420 consecutive days without load shedding since 16 May 2025, reflecting sustained improvements in the country's power generation system.

The utility said electricity interruptions during the previous financial year were limited to just 26 hours across four days in April and May 2025. The progress has been driven by the continued implementation of Eskom's Generation Recovery Plan, which focuses on improving plant reliability, reducing breakdowns and strengthening overall system performance.

According to Eskom, the steady increase in the Energy Availability Factor (EAF) and lower levels of unplanned outages have enabled the utility to provide stable electricity supply while retaining enough flexibility to manage periods of higher winter demand.

Lower breakdowns and maintenance gains boost electricity supply

Eskom reported that the Energy Availability Factor has improved to 64.82% for the current financial year, up from 64.29% the previous week and significantly higher than 58.73% recorded during the same period last year. The year-on-year increase of 6.09 percentage points reflects stronger generating performance across the fleet. Compared with three years ago, the EAF has improved by 9.89 percentage points, effectively returning 5 gigawatts of generation capacity to the national grid through fewer breakdowns and more reliable plant operations.

The utility also highlighted a sharp reduction in unplanned outages. During the week ending 9 July 2026, unexpected outages averaged 8,396 megawatts, compared with 13,619 megawatts during the same period last year. The reduction of 5,223 megawatts exceeds the generating capacity of a major power station such as Kusile.

The Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF) improved to 17.49%, down from 28.67% a year earlier, while planned maintenance remained on track with the Planned Capacity Loss Factor (PCLF) averaging 9.15%, slightly lower than 9.68% during the corresponding period last year.

Eskom added that it currently has 3,530 megawatts in cold reserve because of surplus generation capacity, providing an additional buffer to maintain system stability.

Diesel costs fall sharply as winter outlook remains positive

Improved generation performance has also significantly reduced Eskom's reliance on diesel-powered Open Cycle Gas Turbines, which are typically used during periods of peak demand.

The utility said diesel expenditure has dropped to R796.57 million so far in the current financial year, compared with R5.25 billion during the same period last year. This represents an 84.82% reduction in diesel costs, reflecting greater efficiency and stronger performance across the generation fleet.

Eskom said the lower diesel usage has not only delivered substantial cost savings but has also demonstrated the effectiveness of the Generation Recovery Plan in improving operational reliability. Looking ahead, the utility reaffirmed the outlook published in its Winter Outlook on 22 April 2026, which projects no load shedding between 1 April and 31 August 2026, provided current operating conditions continue.