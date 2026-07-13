EU Considers Trade Ban with Israeli Settlements

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced gaining substantial support from EU ministers for a trade ban with Israeli settlements. This is a response to increasing violence by Israeli settlers. The EU will further discuss possible actions, with a legal opinion suggesting measures can proceed without unanimous member support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 21:05 IST
EU Considers Trade Ban with Israeli Settlements
Kaja Kallas
  • Country:
  • European Union

On Monday, Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief, revealed that a trade ban with Israeli settlements garnered the most backing among EU ministers as a response to escalating violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

Though she did not specify the level of support, Kallas indicated the matter would advance to the EU ambassadors for further deliberation and potential action.

Furthermore, Kallas mentioned a legal opinion from the European Commission's legal service, outlining that such measures could be implemented without unanimous agreement among EU nations.

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