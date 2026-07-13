EU Considers Trade Ban with Israeli Settlements

On Monday, Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief, revealed that a trade ban with Israeli settlements garnered the most backing among EU ministers as a response to escalating violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

Though she did not specify the level of support, Kallas indicated the matter would advance to the EU ambassadors for further deliberation and potential action.

Furthermore, Kallas mentioned a legal opinion from the European Commission's legal service, outlining that such measures could be implemented without unanimous agreement among EU nations.