EU Nears Sanction Breakthrough: 21st Package Gains Momentum

European Union countries have yet to reach a consensus on their comprehensive 21st sanction package against Russia. However, an agreement could be struck on Monday to include 250 Russian individuals and entities in their growing sanctions list, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas revealed.

"We are hoping that we get 250 listings agreed upon; this would represent the biggest number of listings we have done so far," stated Kallas prior to the EU foreign affairs ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Despite the progress, Kallas acknowledged that there are still some unresolved issues concerning the 21st package of sanctions.