Strait Standoff: U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate Over Hormuz Control

U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged military strikes on Monday over control of the Strait of Hormuz, raising oil prices and questioning an interim deal to end hostilities. Iran blocked the strait, affecting global oil supplies, while the U.S. vowed control. Tensions threaten regional stability and global energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:49 IST
Strait Standoff: U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate Over Hormuz Control
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The Strait of Hormuz has become the latest flashpoint in escalating U.S.-Iran tensions after missile and drone exchanges on Monday.

Control over this crucial shipping route has caused regional instability, leading to higher global oil prices, while casting doubt on an interim peace agreement.

Both nations continue to assert their stances amid growing global economic concerns.

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