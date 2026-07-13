Strained Tensions: Clash Over Yemeni Airspace Ignites New Risks

The Houthi movement in Yemen accuses Saudi Arabia of airstrikes on Sanaa airport, threatening retaliation and testing a fragile truce. The escalation increases regional tensions linked to the Iran conflict, while Yemen faces internal strife, humanitarian crises, and geopolitical complexities after years of civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 21:02 IST
Strained Tensions: Clash Over Yemeni Airspace Ignites New Risks
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

The Houthi movement controlling northern Yemen accused Saudi Arabia of conducting airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport on Monday, threatening retaliation and challenging a delicate truce with the kingdom, which is backed by the Iran-aligned group.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree labeled the attacks as "blatant aggression," declaring it marked the end of a de-escalation period. He warned that Saudi Arabia would be held accountable and that the attack would not go unanswered. While the Saudi government has yet to address the accusations, the situation escalates.

This development strains the ceasefire in a region already affected by conflicts linked to Iran. A resurgence in warfare between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia threatens to disrupt broader efforts for peace, as Yemen's prolonged civil war has drawn in external powers, exacerbating one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises.

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