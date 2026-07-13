High Seas Drama: Tanker Encountered by Skiffs off Yemen
A tanker flagged under the Marshall Islands narrowly escaped a potential threat when approached by six small boats off Yemen's coast. The vessel's security team fired warning shots, forcing the boats to retreat, enabling the tanker to proceed safely on its route.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A tanker flagged under the Marshall Islands faced a maritime scare when six small boats approached it 50 nautical miles south of Yemen's Aden, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.
Reports indicate that the British maritime security firm Ambrey tracked the tanker's movements via Automatic Identification System data, confirming the vessel's evasive maneuvers as the skiffs closed in on its starboard side.
In a timely response, the tanker's armed security team fired warning shots, causing the skiffs to abandon their pursuit, thus permitting the tanker to continue its journey unimpeded.
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