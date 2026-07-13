High Seas Drama: Tanker Encountered by Skiffs off Yemen

A tanker flagged under the Marshall Islands narrowly escaped a potential threat when approached by six small boats off Yemen's coast. The vessel's security team fired warning shots, forcing the boats to retreat, enabling the tanker to proceed safely on its route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 21:10 IST
High Seas Drama: Tanker Encountered by Skiffs off Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A tanker flagged under the Marshall Islands faced a maritime scare when six small boats approached it 50 nautical miles south of Yemen's Aden, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

Reports indicate that the British maritime security firm Ambrey tracked the tanker's movements via Automatic Identification System data, confirming the vessel's evasive maneuvers as the skiffs closed in on its starboard side.

In a timely response, the tanker's armed security team fired warning shots, causing the skiffs to abandon their pursuit, thus permitting the tanker to continue its journey unimpeded.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026