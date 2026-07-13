Union Minister's Two-Day West Bengal Visit: Boosting Agriculture Dialogue

Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is slated to visit West Bengal from July 13-14. His agenda includes a significant meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, aimed at enhancing agriculture and rural development efforts in the state.

A key focus will be a comprehensive review of major schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Dhan Dhanya Yojana and Crop Insurance Scheme. A high-level conference at Kolkata's new Secretariat will see participation from central and state officials, where discussions on future roadmaps for initiatives such as PM-Kisan and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will occur.

Chouhan's itinerary also includes a visit to ICAR-CRIJAF in Barrackpore to engage with jute farmers and Self-Help Group women, discussing challenges such as retting, pest control, and market prices. This visit signals the central government's focus on elevating agriculture and rural prosperity in West Bengal.