Union Minister's Two-Day West Bengal Visit: Boosting Agriculture Dialogue
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to West Bengal on July 13-14 focuses on agriculture and rural development. Meetings with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and local farmers highlight initiatives in jute farming and rural infrastructure. The visit underscores the central government's commitment to advancing West Bengal's rural sector.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is slated to visit West Bengal from July 13-14. His agenda includes a significant meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, aimed at enhancing agriculture and rural development efforts in the state.
A key focus will be a comprehensive review of major schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Dhan Dhanya Yojana and Crop Insurance Scheme. A high-level conference at Kolkata's new Secretariat will see participation from central and state officials, where discussions on future roadmaps for initiatives such as PM-Kisan and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will occur.
Chouhan's itinerary also includes a visit to ICAR-CRIJAF in Barrackpore to engage with jute farmers and Self-Help Group women, discussing challenges such as retting, pest control, and market prices. This visit signals the central government's focus on elevating agriculture and rural prosperity in West Bengal.
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