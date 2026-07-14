Strategic Synergy: India-France's Enduring Partnership

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday underscored the strength of the India-France partnership, characterizing it as an enduring relationship rooted in mutual trust and shared democratic values. Speaking at the French National Day celebrations, she highlighted the bilateral ties' evolution into a global force benefiting defense, technology, and cultural exchanges.

Emphasizing the historical ties, Sitharaman recalled the role of figures like Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo, who have strengthened the India-France bond through their stays in Paris and Puducherry. The enduring friendship is illustrated by a commitment to liberty and human rights, reflecting a shared historical journey.

Sitharaman also highlighted the elevation of bilateral relationships to a Special Global Strategic Partnership, driven by the Horizon 2047 roadmap. The collaboration sees India and France focusing on innovation, defense manufacturing, and economic ties, with the upcoming India-European Union Free Trade Agreement poised to create new opportunities for mutual growth.