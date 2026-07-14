Trump Speaks on Russia Sanctions Bill

U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned the potential addition of Iran and Hezbollah to the Russia sanctions bill being reviewed by Congress. He clarified that secondary sanctions concerning China and India had not been part of the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 22:02 IST
Trump Speaks on Russia Sanctions Bill
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the media on Tuesday, revealing that Iran and Hezbollah might be included in the ongoing Russia sanctions bill under Congress's review.

Trump's remarks highlighted that secondary sanctions related to China and India were not part of the current dialogue.

The President's comments indicate possible expansions to the scope of the sanctions bill, which could have significant geopolitical implications.

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