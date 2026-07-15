Tensions Rise: UK Summons Iran's Top Diplomat Over Proxy Attacks

The UK summoned Iran's top diplomat in London over accusations of directing proxy attacks across Europe. The UK claims Iran's intelligence has intensified hostile activities via the Quds Force, a branch of the IRGC. In response, Tehran condemned the UK's designation of the IRGC as a security threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 05:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 05:17 IST
Tensions Rise: UK Summons Iran's Top Diplomat Over Proxy Attacks
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The UK government has summoned Iran's top diplomat in London, Charge d'Affaires Ali Nasimfar, alleging Iran's involvement in orchestrating proxy attacks across Europe, specifically between March and May. This comes as tensions escalate over Iran's supposed support of proxy groups in the region.

The UK Foreign Ministry labeled the actions of these groups as 'completely unacceptable,' condemning Iran’s intelligence services for intensifying hostile activities. The Iranian embassy was not available for comment, but Iran has consistently denied fostering proxy operations.

In a countermove, Britain's recent designation of the IRGC as a security threat has drawn sharp condemnation from Tehran, which insists that the IRGC, including its Quds Force, is a legitimate part of Iran's military. The ongoing controversy underscores deep geopolitical rifts.

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