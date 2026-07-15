Tragic Incident: Missing Indian National Confirmed Dead Off Oman Coast
An Indian national who went missing following an attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman has been confirmed dead, according to his father-in-law. Out of the 11 Indians on board, 10 were rescued, as reported by the Indian foreign ministry.
- Country:
- India
An Indian national has been confirmed dead after going missing in an attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy near the coast of Oman, his father-in-law confirmed on Wednesday.
The incident involved 11 Indians aboard the ship; 10 have been rescued according to an official statement from the Indian foreign ministry released on Sunday.
This tragic event underscores the ongoing risks faced by commercial vessels in these waters amidst rising maritime threats.
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