Steel Rises as New Dunedin Hospital Reaches Construction Milestone

The New Dunedin Hospital has reached a visible new stage of construction, with the first structural steel now being installed on the former Cadbury site, marking the beginning of the building's rise above ground and giving residents their clearest sign yet that the long-awaited project is taking shape.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the moment represents a significant milestone for the region after the Government confirmed the hospital would be built on the former Cadbury site. Following the signing of the construction contract last year and the start of site works, the installation of steel columns and beams signals the shift from groundwork to the construction of the hospital itself.

Brown said the project is moving from architectural plans into a structure that the community can now watch grow, describing it as a major investment that will strengthen healthcare services across Otago and Southland for decades.

Modern hospital designed around patient care

The inpatient building will stand 11 levels high and has been planned with patient care at the centre of its design. The facility is expected to improve clinical services, make it easier for patients to move through different stages of treatment, and provide a more comfortable setting for recovery.

The start of vertical construction follows months of extensive preparation work by lead contractor CPB Contractors, which completed major site works to prepare the foundations for the steel framework. Manufacturing of the structural components has already taken place at facilities in Auckland and Christchurch, where New Zealand companies have produced the specialised steel needed for the project.

Once construction is complete, more than 15,200 individual steel components will have been installed, using around 11,000 tonnes of steel transported to Dunedin by both road and sea. The fabrication process alone is expected to account for about 330,000 hours of skilled work, highlighting the scale of the undertaking.

Project expected to deliver lasting regional benefits

Brown said the hospital is creating opportunities for New Zealand businesses and workers across the construction and manufacturing sectors, with supply chains stretching well beyond Dunedin. The project is expected to support employment and generate economic activity throughout the country as construction continues over the coming years.

The inpatient building is scheduled to reach practical completion in late 2030, with the hospital expected to begin receiving patients in 2031. Once operational, it will serve communities across Dunedin, Otago and Southland, providing modern healthcare facilities for future generations.

The Government says the hospital remains one of the country's most significant health infrastructure investments, with the latest construction milestone reinforcing its commitment to delivering a modern facility that will meet the region's growing healthcare needs while supporting local industry throughout the building process.