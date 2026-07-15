US Blocks Travel for Citizens in Congo Amid Ebola Concerns

The Trump administration has taken a notable step by restricting travel for American citizens located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in response to growing concerns about the Ebola outbreak.

A White House official confirmed that as of Monday, citizens who have recently left Congo will be placed on a 'do-not-board' list under Title 49 transportation authority, preventing them from returning to the U.S. on commercial flights.

These stringent measures come as the Congo's Ebola outbreak continues to spread, affecting additional northeastern provinces, according to the country's public health institute.