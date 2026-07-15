US Blocks Travel for Citizens in Congo Amid Ebola Concerns

The Trump administration has restricted travel for American citizens in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to Ebola concerns. Under Title 49 transportation authority, citizens must spend 21 days in a third country. This unprecedented move coincides with the Ebola outbreak spreading to new provinces in Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 02:28 IST
US Blocks Travel for Citizens in Congo Amid Ebola Concerns
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  • United States

The Trump administration has taken a notable step by restricting travel for American citizens located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in response to growing concerns about the Ebola outbreak.

A White House official confirmed that as of Monday, citizens who have recently left Congo will be placed on a 'do-not-board' list under Title 49 transportation authority, preventing them from returning to the U.S. on commercial flights.

These stringent measures come as the Congo's Ebola outbreak continues to spread, affecting additional northeastern provinces, according to the country's public health institute.

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