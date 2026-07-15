EU Approves X's Plan for Social Media Transparency

The European Union accepted X's action plan to adhere to transparency regulations under the Digital Services Act, marking a significant step in providing researchers and the public enhanced transparency into X's operations. The plan includes external audits and is part of the EU's broader efforts to regulate social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 22:01 IST
EU Approves X's Plan for Social Media Transparency
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  • European Union

The European Union has endorsed an action plan by Elon Musk's social media network, X, to meet transparency requirements under the Digital Services Act, as confirmed on Wednesday. This approval follows a hefty fine of €120 million imposed on the platform last year.

According to the European Commission, the endorsed measures facilitate greater transparency for researchers and the public regarding X's operations and its societal impact. As part of the plan, X will undergo an external, independent audit, showcasing a significant commitment to transparency.

This development emerges amid a more stringent EU stance on social media regulation, with several European countries deliberating laws to manage teenage social media usage, inspired by Australia. X now faces a six-month timeline to implement the action plan under strict supervision.

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