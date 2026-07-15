Goldman Sachs Lawyer Scrutinized for Epstein Connections
Kathryn Ruemmler, former chief legal officer at Goldman Sachs, will testify before Congress regarding her links to Jeffrey Epstein. Documents show she communicated extensively with Epstein and accepted gifts from him. The congressional hearing is part of an investigation into Epstein's connections with prominent figures in politics and business.
- Country:
- United States
Kathryn Ruemmler, former chief legal officer at Goldman Sachs, is set to be questioned by Congress over her connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Lawmakers are investigating the late sex offender's ties to influential figures.
Ruemmler, who stepped down in June, faced scrutiny after Department of Justice documents revealed her communications and gift acceptance from Epstein. While she denied knowledge of any criminal activity, the House Committee on Oversight continues its probe.
Goldman Sachs remains in the spotlight, choosing to retain Ruemmler in an advisory role despite criticism. The case has drawn attention to Epstein's network, including prominent personalities like Bill Clinton and Bill Gates.
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