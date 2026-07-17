Dollar's Dance: Inflation, Global Tensions, and the Fed's Next Move

The dollar steadied but faces a weekly decline due to softer U.S. inflation, leading traders to adjust rate hike bets. Escalating U.S.-Iran tensions supported safe-haven bids, pushing oil prices up. Currency movements showed a struggling yen, a rising euro, and steadying sterling amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 06:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 06:24 IST
Dollar's Dance: Inflation, Global Tensions, and the Fed's Next Move
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  • United States

As the week draws to a close, the dollar held steady yet edged towards a weekly decline. A milder U.S. inflation report had traders revising their expectations concerning Federal Reserve rate hikes. However, rising tensions in the Middle East have sparked safe-haven currency demands, influencing the dollar's trajectory.

The volatile exchange between the United States and Iran intensified over the past week, diminishing the impact of last month's truce and driving oil prices to near one-month highs. Market participants now turn their focus towards U.S. President Donald Trump's impending speech slated for 0100 GMT.

In currency trading, the euro firmed to $1.1445, marking a weekly climb of 0.29%, while sterling climbed 0.56% to $1.3476, propelled by easing fiscal concerns. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen remained significantly low against the dollar, emphasizing trepidations over potential Tokyo intervention.

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