Dollar's Dance: Inflation, Global Tensions, and the Fed's Next Move

As the week draws to a close, the dollar held steady yet edged towards a weekly decline. A milder U.S. inflation report had traders revising their expectations concerning Federal Reserve rate hikes. However, rising tensions in the Middle East have sparked safe-haven currency demands, influencing the dollar's trajectory.

The volatile exchange between the United States and Iran intensified over the past week, diminishing the impact of last month's truce and driving oil prices to near one-month highs. Market participants now turn their focus towards U.S. President Donald Trump's impending speech slated for 0100 GMT.

In currency trading, the euro firmed to $1.1445, marking a weekly climb of 0.29%, while sterling climbed 0.56% to $1.3476, propelled by easing fiscal concerns. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen remained significantly low against the dollar, emphasizing trepidations over potential Tokyo intervention.