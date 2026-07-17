Mysterious Booms in Doha Trigger Security Alert
Several mysterious booms were heard in Doha, Qatar, leading to a government security alert being sent to mobile phones. The cause of the noises remains unclear, leaving residents and authorities alert as investigations continue.
- Country:
- Qatar
In the early hours of Friday, the people of Doha, Qatar's bustling capital, were startled by several unidentified booms reverberating across the city.
Following the unsettling noises, a government security alert was rapidly dispatched to residents' mobile phones, heightening public awareness and concern.
As of now, the exact origin of these sounds remains unknown, prompting ongoing investigations by authorities as residents remain on edge.