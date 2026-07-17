In a significant development, former President Donald Trump is expected to reiterate his long-standing claim that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen from him. Such an assertion threatens the integrity of future elections, including the imminent November midterms, as per experts who caution against fueling baseless conspiracy theories.

Trump's anticipated address will likely revisit allegations of vulnerabilities in voting machines and contend foreign interference, narratives predominantly endorsed by Republican circles. Despite assertions from eight analysts and security experts confirming the lack of evidence for such tampering in 2020, Trump's influence might skew public perception.

This controversy has prompted concerns about Trump's strategy to control future election narratives by casting doubt on any unfavorable outcomes. Notably, cybersecurity experts like Eva Galperin and board members from election watchdogs assert that these developments serve to pre-emptively undermine electoral legitimacy in discordant contests.