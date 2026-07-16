Call for Justice: The Perilous Plight of Bai Zhaodong

Two human rights groups urge Thailand not to deport Chinese journalist Bai Zhaodong, fearing political persecution in China over his corruption investigations. Detained in Bangkok, Bai risks grave human rights violations if returned. The groups call on Thailand to resist Beijing's pressure and protect human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 12:55 IST
Call for Justice: The Perilous Plight of Bai Zhaodong
journalist
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Two human rights organizations, Reporters Without Borders and Safeguard Defenders, have issued a call for Thailand to refuse the deportation of Bai Zhaodong, a Chinese journalist.

Bai, known for his investigative reporting on corruption within the Chinese government, faces potential political persecution and torture if sent back to China. He has been detained in Bangkok since January, with Thai authorities confining him to an immigration center and barring his departure from the country.

Amid growing pressure from Beijing over Bai's investigation into a widespread corruption and financial fraud network involving Chinese Communist Party officials, the groups highlight the urgent need for Thailand to adhere to international human rights commitments and prevent Bai's extradition.

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