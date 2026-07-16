Call for Justice: The Perilous Plight of Bai Zhaodong

Two human rights organizations, Reporters Without Borders and Safeguard Defenders, have issued a call for Thailand to refuse the deportation of Bai Zhaodong, a Chinese journalist.

Bai, known for his investigative reporting on corruption within the Chinese government, faces potential political persecution and torture if sent back to China. He has been detained in Bangkok since January, with Thai authorities confining him to an immigration center and barring his departure from the country.

Amid growing pressure from Beijing over Bai's investigation into a widespread corruption and financial fraud network involving Chinese Communist Party officials, the groups highlight the urgent need for Thailand to adhere to international human rights commitments and prevent Bai's extradition.