China's Extradition Pressure: The Case of Bai Zhaodong

China is intensifying its efforts to have journalist Bai Zhaodong extradited from Thailand, a move that rights groups warn could lead to his political persecution and torture. Bai is accused by China of extortion and bribery, but his reporting on corruption has made him a target for Beijing.

Despite being detained in Thailand since January, rights organizations are calling on Thai authorities to resist pressure from China and prevent Bai's deportation. They emphasize that returning him to China would expose him to serious human rights violations, including potential torture and arbitrary detention.

The case has attracted international attention, with Thailand's handling of the situation being closely watched as its prime minister visits China. The outcome could have broader implications for journalists and whistleblowers facing similar threats.