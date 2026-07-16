Ebola Outbreak Disrupts U.S. Minerals Partnership in Congo

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has claimed nearly 800 lives is significantly affecting a major U.S.-backed minerals partnership, according to sources speaking to Reuters.

While active mining operations under the U.S.-Congo Strategic Partnership Agreement remain untouched, ongoing negotiations to expand this collaboration are facing delays. Signed in 2025 to counter China's growing influence in Congo's mining sector, the partnership is central to U.S. interests in securing energy-transition minerals.

Travel disruptions and logistical challenges have postponed key discussions, impacting meetings in Washington and elsewhere. The U.S. State Department continues efforts to contain the outbreak, but the situation complicates investment progress. No immediate comments have been offered by the Congolese government regarding the crisis.