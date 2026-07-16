EU's New Migration Plan: Rethinking Human Rights and Asylum Seeker Protections

A prominent human rights body has urged European Union nations to ensure the protection of asylum seekers' rights under global law amidst plans to implement 'return hubs' for deportations.

This warning from the Council of Europe follows the European Parliament's recent approval of a migration policy overhaul intending to hasten deportations. Critics argue this system undermines protections for asylum seekers. The Council, a human rights watchdog, highlights 'considerable human rights risks,' including potential mistreatment and arbitrary detention of rejected asylum seekers.

Letters from the Council's human rights commissioner, Michael O’Flaherty, sent to several EU countries, propose four mitigation strategies. These include assessments of human rights risks and legally binding agreements for oversight. The Netherlands has been proactive, collaborating with various nations to establish transit centers abroad, reacting to what Prime Minister Rob Jetten calls an 'asylum crisis.' Nineteen EU member states have collectively urged rapid progress on these plans, echoing a trend of burgeoning anti-immigration sentiments across the EU that bolster far-right politics.