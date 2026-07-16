EU's New Migration Plan: Rethinking Human Rights and Asylum Seeker Protections

The Council of Europe cautions against EU nations employing 'return hubs' for deporting asylum seekers, raising concerns over human rights risks. The proposed migration overhaul seeks swift deportations and centers abroad. The Dutch government, leading efforts, aims for decisive action amid rising EU anti-immigrant sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:40 IST
EU's New Migration Plan: Rethinking Human Rights and Asylum Seeker Protections
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A prominent human rights body has urged European Union nations to ensure the protection of asylum seekers' rights under global law amidst plans to implement 'return hubs' for deportations.

This warning from the Council of Europe follows the European Parliament's recent approval of a migration policy overhaul intending to hasten deportations. Critics argue this system undermines protections for asylum seekers. The Council, a human rights watchdog, highlights 'considerable human rights risks,' including potential mistreatment and arbitrary detention of rejected asylum seekers.

Letters from the Council's human rights commissioner, Michael O’Flaherty, sent to several EU countries, propose four mitigation strategies. These include assessments of human rights risks and legally binding agreements for oversight. The Netherlands has been proactive, collaborating with various nations to establish transit centers abroad, reacting to what Prime Minister Rob Jetten calls an 'asylum crisis.' Nineteen EU member states have collectively urged rapid progress on these plans, echoing a trend of burgeoning anti-immigration sentiments across the EU that bolster far-right politics.

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